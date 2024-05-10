Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $79.12. 7,990,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,446. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

