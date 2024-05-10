CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. CS Disco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 1,037,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $412.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

