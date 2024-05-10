Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. 2,467,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

