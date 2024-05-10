Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.82. 9,223,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,845,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.