Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases 378 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 154.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.31. 21,433,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,643,980. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.