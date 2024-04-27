Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. The stock had a trading volume of 313,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,637. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.48. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

