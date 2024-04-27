Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Down 4%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 766,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 755,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $167.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.24% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

