iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.80. 2,052,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,366. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.