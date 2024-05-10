Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.23. 167,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

