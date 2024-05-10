Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

CWEN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

