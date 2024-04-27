Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.56. The company had a trading volume of 395,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,686. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

