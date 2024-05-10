Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNNA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 5,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 22.62 and a quick ratio of 22.62. Hennessy Advisors has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 20.20%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

