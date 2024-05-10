Ramaco Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the energy company on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 397,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $572.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

