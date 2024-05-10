Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -84.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,600.0%.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 382,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,979. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

