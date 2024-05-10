Rand Capital Co. (RAND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 14th

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Rand Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RAND traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.49. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rand Capital

Rand Capital ( NASDAQ:RAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Benjamin E. Godley bought 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,411.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rand Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.