1,315 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Republic Services by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.92. 1,893,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,176. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.33 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

