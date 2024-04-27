Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.