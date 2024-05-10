Carpenter Technology’s (CRS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE:CRS opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $106.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.42%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

