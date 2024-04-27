Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,691 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 402.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.79. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

