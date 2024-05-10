Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $327.26 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.
Glatfelter Stock Performance
NYSE GLT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 99,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.88.
About Glatfelter
