PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00 to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.5 million to $81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.95 million.

PROS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 72,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.