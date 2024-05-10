Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 683250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

Specifically, insider Darren Hazelwood bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,422.11). Company insiders own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.06 million, a PE ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

