Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Grows By 811.1%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 811.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AGNMF traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 0.09. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is 0.12. Agronomics has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.17.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

