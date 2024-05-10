Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Grows By 811.1%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 811.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Agronomics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGNMF traded down 0.02 on Friday, reaching 0.09. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is 0.12. Agronomics has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.17.
Agronomics Company Profile
