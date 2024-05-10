AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in April

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
AKTAF stock remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
