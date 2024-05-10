Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Angang Steel has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

