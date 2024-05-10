Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Angang Steel has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
Angang Steel Company Profile
