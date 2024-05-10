Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Reddit traded as high as 53.98 and last traded at 53.66. 2,154,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,174,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at 50.11.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Reddit from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Reddit from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 54.87.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

Reddit Stock Performance

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.