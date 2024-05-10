American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

