Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 62.81%.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSDL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 24,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.33.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 63.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.