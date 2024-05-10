CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 3.1% Following Weak Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.81. 398,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,747,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,723,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 96,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

