Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$81.00 and last traded at C$78.78. 114,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 139,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.00.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Insiders bought a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.