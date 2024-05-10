Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,926. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Northland Securities cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

See Also

