Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Roblox Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
