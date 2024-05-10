Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $66.40 and last traded at $67.18. 7,008,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,477,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,208,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20,616.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 151,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

