Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Declines By 99.8%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
ALMTF remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.53.
About Almonty Industries
