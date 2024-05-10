Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.0 days.

Ascom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACMLF remained flat at $8.07 during midday trading on Friday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

