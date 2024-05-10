American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Raised to $135.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

AFG opened at $131.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,667 shares of company stock worth $1,228,450. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

