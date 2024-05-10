California BanCorp’s (CALB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

CALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $26.50 to $23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

CALB stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 315,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

