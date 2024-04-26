William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $245.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.28. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

