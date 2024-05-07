Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 694 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $216.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average of $200.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.