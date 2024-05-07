Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.40.

NYSE:LNG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 103,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

