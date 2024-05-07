Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Revance Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 239,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,686. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $443.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
