Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

NYSE:PNR opened at $79.20 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

