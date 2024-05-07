Royal Bank of Canada Lowers W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $63.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.60.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

