Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.