Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

