Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $394,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,162,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,806.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 31.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 11,666.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

