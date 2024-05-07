Maximus (MMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY24 guidance at $5.20-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.200-5.500 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMS

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.