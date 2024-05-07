Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $3.00 at KeyCorp

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.11.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at $428,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $85,643 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in Angi by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Angi by 30.0% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 469.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 421,841 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

