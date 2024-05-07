National Bankshares Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$39.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACO.X. CIBC cut their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.50.

ACO.X stock opened at C$38.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.43. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

