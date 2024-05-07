Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

OESX opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

